×

The Rotten Appl.es is a searchable database that lets you know whether or not a film or television show is tied to a person who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In the case of this website, the ‘person’ is defined as a cast-member, screenwriter, executive producer or director.

The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is and to help make ethical media consumption easier.

By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project.

This database is not perfect, nor are the results meant to be taken as fact. Each link is sourced from an existing article and is not a reflection of our own opinions.

If you believe there is an error or a missing name, please let us know by clicking here and we’ll fix it as soon as possible.

For more information, email us at info@therottenappl.es

#RottenApples / @RottenApplessss